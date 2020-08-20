SP MLAs Protest Outside Assembly Over Several Issues Ahead Of Monsoon Session

Samajwadi Party MLAs have launched a protest against the Uttar Pradesh Government alleging corruption and faulty policies of the State government. The protest began just minutes before the three-day Monsoon session was ABOUT to begin on Thursday.

The MLAs were seen outside the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly raising placards and posters to protest against COVID-19 response by the state, unemployment, and corruption. The opposition MLAs also raised the issue of lawlessness and claimed an increase in crime rate in the times of Yogi Adityanath government.

Uttar Pradesh Monsoon session

The three-day Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will commence on Thursday, with authorities making special seating arrangments following COVID-19 protocols and setting up testing centres near residences of MLAs for easy collection of swab samples.

Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit has said all members will undergo COVID-19 test in a day and there will also be a thermal screening facility outside the House.

Ahead of the assembly session, Coronavirus tests were carried out on 600 staff members of the Assembly on Monday of which 20 staffers tested positive for the virus.

Also, two cabinet ministers Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan recently succumbed to the virus, besides the State Health Minister Atul Garg was hospitalised on Tuesday after he said he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Elaborating on the seating arrangements in the Assembly, Dixit said, "The MLAs will be seated leaving a seat (vacant) between them." Arrangements have also been made for the legislators to sit in the ''Yes'' and ''No'' lobbies. Each lobby can accommodate 30 legislators, according to Dixit.

A visitors' gallery has also been reserved this time for the MLAs to sit, he said, adding that the canteen would not be opened.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 4,336 fresh cases on Wednesday with the state's tally rising to 1,62,434 with 2638 deaths.

(With PTI inputs)

