SP MLAs Stage Walkout During Assembly Session, Say 'UP Govt Has No Answers On Inflation'

On its third consecutive day, Samajwadi Party (SP) workers led by party chief Akhilesh Yadav staged a walkout protest from the state assembly. Samajwadi Party workers marched toward the SP office in Lucknow on Friday.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “We were given less time to raise our issues. When we demanded time, the UP government paid no heed. The Yogi-led UP government gave no answers to our issues. We tried raising issues on women’s safety and inflation. We tried speaking about farmers’ plight but were not heard.”

जनहित के मुद्दों को लेकर माननीय राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जी सपा विधायकों के साथ सदन से वाकआउट कर सड़क पर निकले। pic.twitter.com/3tXG0W3QNX — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) September 23, 2022

SP takes out mega march against UP govt

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav along with several party legislators took out a march from their party office to the State Assembly against the BJP-led state government in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Monday. The march was taken out ahead of the Monsoon Session in a bid to highlight the issues of the state.

However, SP workers were later stopped by police officials. Speaking to media, SP leader Manoj Kumar Pandey said, "Police officers stopped us and though we showed our identity cards issued by the assembly and informed that we are going to participate in the proceedings of the session, we were not allowed to come to the assembly."