SP MLC Lal Bihari Yadav Booked For Alleged 'derogatory Remarks' Against Lord Shiva

A case was registered against Uttar Pradesh MLC and Samajwadi Party leader Lal Bihari Yadav in Moradabad on Wednesday for allegedly making indecent remarks about Lord Shiva. The case was registered at the Kanth police station following a complaint by Bajrang Dal workers about the SP leader's remarks.

Yadav has been booked under sections 153A and 153B of the IPC. It is alleged that he made indecent remarks against Shivling and Lord Shiva in a purported video. Bajrang Dal leaders said Hindu sentiments were hurt by Yadav's words

The offensive remarks against the Hindu deity come amid the ongoing controversy over the Gyanvapi Masjid complex, where Hindus claim that a 'Shivling' was discovered during a court-ordered survey last month.

Speaking to Republic on the SP leader's remarks, Bajrang Dal member Satendra Thakur said, "Lal Bihari Yadav did not even spare God. He made derogatory statements about Lord Bhola Nath and has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community. We have trust in law and order that strict action will be taken against him. Yesterday we filed an FIR against him. We will approach the Supreme Court if required. Our protest will continue."

BJP suspends leader over inflammatory remarks

In a similar incident, BJP leader Nupur Sharma was suspended from the party for allegedly making controversial religious remarks at a TV show. Delhi Police on Tuesday provided security to the suspended BJP spokesperson after receiving a complaint about receiving death threats over her controversial remarks.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had on Sunday suspended Sharma from the party's primary membership after her alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities. While suspending its spokesperson, the BJP said that it "respects all religions" and is "strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion".

The ex-BJP leader's remark drew sharp reactions from Gulf countries, in response to which India said that it had taken strong action against those who offended the minorities.

