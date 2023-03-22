SP MP Hits Out At Parliament Holiday Over Chaitra Navratri, Accuses Centre Of Appeasement

A political row erupted after the Parliament was given a holiday on the occassion of Chaitra Navratri, marking the Hindu new year. On Wednesday, Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan triggered a row as he raised questions over the declaration of religious holiday and attacked the central government calling it 'appeasement'.

Samajwadi Party MP's remark on Parliament adjournment stokes controversy

"Both the houses are closed as the holiday has been declared because of the festival. It never happened before that the houses didn't function due to some festival but anyway, the houses are not functioning. This is being done by the government in order to please a specific community," said ST Hasan.

Republic confronted Hasan over his remark, where he said, "I did not raise question over the holiday, we just want the JPC must be formed and an enquiry should be carried out over the Adani issue. We also want to know the truth".

He added, "We all are religious people and I am not against any religious proceedings. If today a holiday was declared for the Navratri then tomorrow should be a holiday for Ramzan, then for Sikhs and for Christians festival as well so that people can feel the diversity of the country. The action was taken to polarise the Hindu community and this is not good for the welfare of the country".

Samajwadi party senior leader and MP Shafiqur Rahman Bargh have defended the remarks of his counterpart. He said, "Questions will be raised and fingers will be pointed at the decision. Parliament is not functioning and if it is shut down today then we will shut down tomorrow..like what happened yesterday…shut down every day with no problem. They only want to spread hatred on the basis of religion. We do not give a single day off for our major international festivals".

BJP hits back at SP MP's comment

BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla stated that instead of celebrating the festivals which depict India's cultural heritage, some people are politicising it.

"This is an original vote bank mindset of the Samajwadi Party. After the requests were made by the several MPs of the house the houses resolved that there must be holidays for festivals that mark our culture. Instead of celebrating it, we can see how a communal angle is being given on the issue. Why should one communalise festivals that mark our cultural heritage? If the same thing would have been done for some other religion it would have been termed as secular but because it is related to the Hindu community it has become communal," said Poonawalla.

He added, "Akhilesh Yadav must answer whether this is the stand of his party as ST Hasan has made several such comments".