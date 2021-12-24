SP MP Seeks Action Against Allahabad HC Judge For Suggesting Ban On Political Rallies

In a shocking incident, senior Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Friday demanded action against an Allahabad High Court judge for saying that political rallies should be banned and Assembly elections should be postponed in Uttar Pradesh due to a surge in Omicron cases. This comes after Uttar Pradesh recently announced a curfew from 11 pm to 5 am as a preventive measure against COVID-19.

Speaking to ANI, the SP leader said, "It is unfortunate that people sitting in important Constitutional posts are now giving such decisions. No one had demanded it and my demand is that the Supreme Court should take suo-motu notice and take proper action against the person giving such directions."

"The Supreme Court can take action against the judge. In Uttar Pradesh, the public is against the BJP. The BJP is going to lose the elections. It is possible that the BJP is trying to postpone the elections," he added.

Allahabad HC requests PM Modi to delay UP polls

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday issued an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to consider postponing the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections in 2022. With political parties holding massive rallies across the state to bolster support ahead of the crucial polls, there has been a looming threat of a resurgence of COVID-19 infections given that the highly transmissible Omicron variant has made its way into India.

Dealing with a bail order, the Allahabad HC bench headed by Justice Shekhar Yadav urged the Election Commission to immediately issue direction to stop political parties from organising political rallies in the state. Appealing to the election body and PM Modi, Justice Yadav suggested that the polls be delayed for another few months saying, "jaan hai toh jahaan hai (if there was life, hope would remain)." On a side note, the court also lauded India's mass vaccination campaign and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing free coronavirus vaccination to the people of the country.

The ruling BJP is fighting under the leadership of incumbent chief minister Yogi Adityanath. While SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has announced that he will not fight the polls personally, the party is expected to ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls.