Stoking a fresh row on Thursday, Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq slammed the nationwide crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI). Questioning the Centre on the threat posed by the PFI, he contended that the outfit is just another political party functioning in the court. In the past, an FIR was registered against Barq for comparing the Taliban's ouster of the Afghanistan government to people fighting for India's Independence from British rule. At present, Shafiqur Rahman Barq represents Sambhal in the Lok Sabha.

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq remarked, "What is their crime? It is a party. It is running an organization. It has a programme like other parties. So why are they being arrested? Is there any threat from them? Are they a danger to the nation? Or are they a threat to this party? Why is this action being taken against them? There are so many parties in the country."

Raids on PFI

Formed in 2006, the PFI has come under the scanner for its alleged involvement in various anti-social and anti-national activities. Its political front- the SDPI came into existence in 2009 and has contested elections. In April 2021, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that the Centre is in the process of banning PFI. On Thursday, the ED, NIA and state police conducted raids at 93 locations in 15 states - Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur.

These searches were conducted at the houses and offices of the top PFI leaders and members in connection with 5 cases registered by the NIA. This was based on the inputs and evidence that the PFI leaders and cadres were involved in the funding of terrorism and terrorist activities, organising training camps for providing armed training and radicalising people to join banned organizations. During the raids, incriminating documents, cash, sharp-edged weapons and a large number of digital devices were seized.