SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Stirs Row Post SC Verdict; Claims 'Hijab Mandatory In Public Spaces'

After the SC delivered a split verdict in the Hijab case, Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq contended that Hijab is mandatory for women in public spaces.

Akhil Oka

After the SC delivered a split verdict in the Hijab case, Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq contended that Hijab is mandatory for women in public spaces. Speaking to the media, Barq contended that was purely a religious matter. He also made the incredulous claim that not wearing Hijab in public is harmful to society as a whole. At present, Shafiqur Rahman Barq represents Sambhal in the Lok Sabha. In the past, an FIR was registered against Barq for comparing the Taliban's ouster of the Afghanistan government to people fighting for India's Independence from British rule. 

SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq stated, "Honestly, this is a religious matter. It is a matter pertaining to Islam. In Islam, Hijab is mandatory for women. They have been told to remain in purdah and not roam around the markets and streets without purdah. This spoils the situation and profligacy increases. Today, if they say that Hijab is not necessary. Due to this, it will be a loss not just to Islam but to society also."

Split verdict in Hijab case

The two-judge SC bench was hearing a bunch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court's judgment upholding the ban on students wearing Hijab in Karnataka's educational institutions. It had reserved its judgment on September 22 after hearing arguments in the matter for 10 days. Justice Gupta, who will retire on October 16, framed 11 questions in his judgment and ruled in favour of dismissing the appeals against the Karnataka HC verdict. On the other hand, Justice Dhulia held that wearing Hijab is a matter of choice. 

