SP MP Shafiqur Rehman Warns UP Electricity Dept Against 'checking & Harassment' On Bakrid

On Thursday, the Samajwadi Party Parliamentarian from Sambhal, Shafiqur Rehman Burke threatened the Electricity department officials ahead of Bakrid. The Samajwadi MP stated that there should be no tampering in the name of electricity checking on the occasion of Bakrid, if done, the consequences will not be good. He also accused the officials of corruption and that checking is just a way to harass people and earn money.

The Samajwadi MP said, "Electricity checking shouldn't be done for all 12 months and 24 hours. Everyday checking and harassment is just a way for the officials to earn more money. This is nothing to do with the government or improving the situation. Now, Bakrid is coming and there should not be any unnecessary checking or disturbance during the festival. In case it is done the consequences will not be good. Bakrid is a sensitive time everybody needs to be careful and I won't let Sambal's peace go away."

CM Yogi Adityanath Holds Review Meeting Ahead of upcoming festivals

Ahead of the Bakrid, Kanwar Yatra and other upcoming festivals in the country, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday held a security review meeting with officials regarding the law and order situation to be followed during the festival days. While addressing the meeting, CM Yogi was apprised about the police arrangements made during these days following which he directed the officials to ensure safety, peace and harmony in the state.

Asking the officials to remain alert and vigilant and further carry out talks with other religious leaders, CM Yogi warned that anti-social elements will try to spoil the environment.

In a press release issued after the review meeting on Wednesday, the state government, while noting that the Kanwar Yatra will be taken out by the pilgrims in the month of Sawan on July 14, added that Bakrid will be celebrated before the Sawan Mela and the month of Muharram will be starting at the same time.

Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) will likely be observed on July 10. Also known as “Sacrifice Feast” is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Following the sacrifice, people distribute the offerings to their family members, friends, neighbours, and especially to the poor and needy.

