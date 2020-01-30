SHOCKER: SP's Azmi Clan Dares CM Uddhav On Ayodhya Visit, Threatens To Build Babri Mosque

In a highly provocative statement aimed at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, top Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi’s son Farhan Azmi announced that he and the group of his party MLAs would build the Babri mosque if the former visited Ayodhya on March 7.

This remark assumes significance in the context of disgruntlement in the Maha Vikas Aghadi over Thackeray’s Ayodhya visit. Azmi contended that this move had terrified the minorities and secular Hindus. Moreover, he reminded Shiv Sena that it had formed the government only with the support of NCP and Congress. Additionally, Abu Azmi and the Shiv Sena have had heated run-ins in the past.

Farhan Azmi remarked, “You can perceive this as a threat or whatever you want to. Very humbly, I am announcing that if Uddhav Thackerayji being the Chief Minister of the state is saying that he will go to Ayodhya on March 7, I will also go with him. I will tell my father to come as well. If Thackeray decides to go to Ayodhya, I want to appeal to all Maha Vikas Aghadi MLAs to march on foot towards Ayodhya. But there will be a condition- they will construct Ram Mandir, we will construct Babri Masjid."

He added, "Why is this issue being brought to the fore now? You took votes in the name of Modi and now you are running the government with NCP and Congress. We condemn this. You are scaring the Muslims, minorities, Dalits, secular Hindus.”

Uddhav Thackeray's Ayodhya visit

Initially, Uddhav Thackeray has declared his intention of visiting Ayodhya on November 24, 2019, after the favourable Supreme Court verdict. However, he postponed his visit due to government formation talks in the state. Recently, Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut revealed that the Maharashtra CM would visit Ayodhya on March 7.

The Ayodhya verdict

The Constitution Bench of the SC in its verdict on November 9, 2019, awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties. It directed the Centre to formulate a scheme within three months which will be responsible for building a temple. On the other hand, the SC ordered that an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya would be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

