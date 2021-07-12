SP Offers Free Electricity Upto 300 Units & 10 Lakh Jobs In UP If Voted To Power In 2022

Gearing up for Uttar Pradesh polls, a poster has cropped up outside Samajwadi Party's Lucknow office on Sunday, proclaiming 10 lakh jobs and free electricity upto 300 units if voted to power. SP, which is the main contender against the reigning BJP has decided to ally only with smaller parties including AAP. The Kejriwal-led party has been offering free electricity in all poll-bound states it will contest like Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa.

Now SP offers free electricity & jobs

Lucknow: Posters of Samajwadi Party claiming to provide 10 lakh jobs to youth and 300 units of free electricity across UP have been put up outside their party office.



Visuals from yesterday. pic.twitter.com/XtfA9sOazS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 11, 2021

Sanjay Singh meets Akhilesh Yadav

Recently on July 3, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh met with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at Lucknow, hinting at an AAP-SP coalition for the UP polls in 2022. The AAP UP-in charge claimed that he met the SP scion informally to share belated birthday wishes. Downplaying the meeting, he lashed out at BJP for overtaking the UP Zilla panchayat polls.

SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav reiterated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls. “In the Panchayat elections, BJP intervened administratively but lost. The District Magistrate has a free hand to change the result. People of UP want change and they will vote for change. Samajwadi Party will form an alliance with smaller parties,” Yadav said. Similarly, Mayawati has announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab.

UP Polls 2022

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. While Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj is eyeing an alliance with AIMIM, Azad Samaj Party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party; parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. Samajwadi Party and BSP have decided to not ally and shut their doors to Congres, opting to ally with smaller parties if needed or go solo. Since then, Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.

In 2017, polls were marked by tumultuous family fights in the Yadav family - with Akhilesh throwing out uncle Shivpal and replacing Mulayam Singh Yadav as the party chief. Later, the then-UP CM stitched an alliance with Congress - with Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi holding joint rallies. This poll-alliance failed miserably, winning only 55 seats, while the BJP won 312 seats - ushering in Yogi Adityanath's maiden term.