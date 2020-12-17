SP Pans Scrapping Of Parliament's Winter Session, Attributes Decision To Farmers' Stir

On Thursday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the Winter Session of Parliament was done away with to avoid facing the farmers and the opposition. His reference was to the ongoing protests of the farmers against the three agrarian laws passed in the Parliament. Contending that the COVID-19 crisis was merely used as an "excuse", Yadav demanded the immediate convening of the Lok Sabha as well as the Legislative Assembly to discuss the farm bills, privatization, unemployment, inflation, women's safety and the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

भाजपा सरकार कोरोना का बहाना करके लोकसभा का शीतकालीन सत्र टालकर किसानों और विपक्ष का सामना करने से बच रही है. लोकसभा व विधान सभा का सत्र बुलाकर देश में किसान बिल, निजीकरण, बेरोज़गारी, महँगाई तथा उप्र में क़ानून-व्यवस्था, महिला सुरक्षा व विकास के रूके हुए कामों पर तुरंत चर्चा हो. pic.twitter.com/Yyx3uN2YBR — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 17, 2020

Read: DMK Slams Centre Over Its Decision To Not To Hold Winter Session Of Parliament

No Winter session of Parliament in 2020

In a letter written to Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on December 14, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi confirmed that the Winter session of Parliament won't take place this year. While the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha had written to the Speaker seeking a short Winter session, Joshi pointed out that the winter months were crucial in managing the pandemic in view of the spurt in Delhi's COVID-19 cases. He wrote, "At present, we are in the middle of December and a COVID vaccine is expected very soon. In this regard, I have informally contacted floor leaders of various political parties and they have expressed their concern over the ongoing pandemic and opined of doing away with winter session".

At the same time, he added that the Centre is willing to commence the Budget session in January 2021 itself. Thereafter, the Union Minister sought Chowdhury's cooperation for the smooth functioning of the next session of Parliament. Currently, there are 99,56,557 novel coronavirus cases out of which 94,89,740 patients have recovered while 1,44,451 fatalities have been reported.

Read: Bihar Polls, New Parliament Puja & WB Rallies Held; Parliament Session Not?: Congress

Protests against farm laws

From what started as a scheduled protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27, thousands of farmers are still protesting at the borders of Delhi against the agrarian laws. While the Centre appealed to them to shift to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, only a section of farmers heeded this call. Apart from the five rounds of meetings that took place between Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and the farmers' leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also met them on one occasion.

However, the talks came to a standstill after the farmers refused to accept the written proposal sent by the Centre pertaining to the amendments in the farm laws. While the farmers' unions have hardened their stance on the repeal of the laws, the Union government has made it clear that it is not ready to do so. At the same time, it has expressed the willingness to continue the talks whenever the farmers' unions are ready for a discussion.

Read: Decimation Of Parliamentary Democracy Is Complete: Cong Slams Govt Over No Winter Session Of Parliament