SP Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's Wife Sadhna Yadav Passes Away; Condolences Pour In

UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan and UP CM Yogi Adityanath expressed their condolences to former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav, after his wife, Sadhna Yadav passed away earlier on July 9, due to prolonged illness.

According to media reports, Sadhna Yadav was admitted to Gurugram's Medanta hospital after complaining of lung infection and was undergoing treatment since the last four days. After getting admitted, she was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The body of Sadhna Yadav will be brought to Lucknow by late night on July 9. Mulayam Singh Yadav will soon reach the capital.

Sadhna Yadav is Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife, with a son Pratik Yadav and daughter-in-law, BJP leader Aparna Yadav. Notably, She was a politician before marrying to Mulayam Singh Yadav, however she left active politics post the marriage.

UP CM expresses condolences

Condolences poured in for former Mulayam Sing Yadav. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted and said, "The demise of Smt. Sadhna ji, wife of former Chief Minister of the State Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is extremely sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family members. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to his family members to bear this loss. Om Shanti."

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan expresses grief

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan expressed grief at the loss and said, "I have received the news of the passing away of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Shrimati Sadhna Yadav. I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to the family members to bear this profound loss. Humble tribute!"

The Dy CM of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya also shared his grief with the SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and tweeted, "Received the sad news of the demise of Smt. Sadhna Gupta, wife of former Chief Minister Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, may the Lord give place to the holy soul at his feet. Give courage to respected Shri Mulayam Singh ji and his family members to bear this loss. Om Shanti, Shati, Shanti."

Image: PTI