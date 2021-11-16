Taking credit for the newly-constructed Purvanchal expressway, Samajwadi party workers on Tuesday, cycled on the expressway and showered flowers on it. Performing a symbolic 'inaugural', SP workers cycled at various points of the expressway throwing open the project. Welcoming the new highway, SP claimed that the Akhilesh Yadav govt's idea was being realised by the Yogi govt. PM Modi is set to inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district - landing at the venue's airfield in a C-130 Hercules plane.

फ़ीता आया लखनऊ से और नयी दिल्ली से कैंची आई

सपा के काम का श्रेय लेने को मची है ‘खिचम-खिंचाई’



आशा है अब तक अकेले में बैठकर लखनऊवालों ने ‘समाजवादी पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेसवे’ की लंबाई का आँकड़ा रट लिया होगा।



सपा ‘बहुरंगी पुष्पवर्षा’ से इसका उद्घाटन करके एकरंगी सोचवालों को जवाब देगी। pic.twitter.com/AeHDiJYTuH — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 16, 2021

Moreover, the party workers also a 'symbolic candle protest' highlighting the message 'SP ka kaam, Janta ke naam' (SP's work dedicated to people). Akhilesh Yadav has often complained that most of the central universities, hospitals and highways which were being constructed under the Yogi regime were started by his govt, approved by UPA govt. He has also accused BJP of plagiarising its 2017 campaign song 'Kam Bolta hai', claiming that Yogi Adityanath's campaign song 'Cha Gayi re' was a dead ringer of the SP song.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway at 1:30 PM after landing at the airfield along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. PM Modi will also watch an airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2 km long airstrip built on the Expressway in Sultanpur district to facilitate landing and take-off of Indian Air Force fighter planes in the event of an emergency. At the emergency airstrip, Mirage 2000 and Su-30MKI aircraft will perform several takeoffs and landings as part of the inaugural ceremony. PM Modi will also speak at a public assembly in a nearby location.

The Purvanchal Expressway, which stretches over 340 kilometres, will cut the time it takes to drive from Lucknow to Ghazipur from 6 hours to 3.5 hours. Purvanchal Expressway begins in village Chaudsarai, district Lucknow, on the Lucknow-Sultanpur route (NH-731) and finishes in hamlet Hydaria, 18 kilometres east of the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border, on National Highway number 31. The expressway is six lanes wide and will be expanded to eight lanes in the future. The expressway which is expected to cost over Rs 22,500 crore, is expected to help the economic development of eastern Uttar Pradesh, particularly the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau, and Ghazipur.