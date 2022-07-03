SP Raises Issue Of Renaming Osmanabad, Aurangabad; Abstains From Vote In Maha Speaker Poll

Opposing the move of changing the names of Osmanabad and Aurangabad cities, the Samajwadi Party (SP) abstained from voting in the assembly during the speaker elections. The former Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government during the last cabinet meeting before former CM Uddhav Thackeray's resignation last week, changed the name of the city of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar and that of Osmanabad to Dharashiv. Moreover, the name of the Navi Mumbai-based International Airport was also changed to D B Patil International Airport.

The BJP's speaker nominee Rahul Narwekar (164 votes) defeated the Shiv Sena candidate Rajan Salvi (107 votes) in the speaker elections on July 3, in the two-day special session called for electing the speaker and the floor test, which will be held on July 4.

"We tolerated that so BJP may not come, now they renamed Aurangabad and Osmanabad. Muslims are being targeted by BJP, Uddhav and now Shinde as well. Hinduism is not wrong, spreading hatred is," said Maharashtra SP president Abu Asim Azmi.

'Supported MVA for secularism'

The SP MLA said that the party supported secularism and never demanded a portfolio because the party always wanted a secular government in Maharashtra. "We supported, never asked for any post because we wanted secularism in the state. In the House they once said they're proud that Shivsainiks demolished Babri Masjid," Azmi added.

Aurangabad renamed to Sambhajinagar: History & significance

The announcement to rename the city to Sambhajinagar in honour of Sambhaji Maharaj was made by Shiv Sena leader Balasaheb Thackeray on May 8, 1988. The former Sena-led administration in the state issued a notification asking for comments on this in 1995 after the Aurangabad Corporation passed a resolution to that effect. However, the resolution was opposed by the then AMC Corporator from Congress and the issue remained undecided since then.

Sambhaji Maharaj was captured by the Mughals due to the betrayal of the Shirkes, who passed on important information about the movement of the Maratha army during one of their campaigns. The Shirkes had become an enemy to Sambhaji and had an agreement with the Mughals to hand over the Maratha ruler to them. On January 1689, Shaikh Nizam, a confidante of Shirkes who was posted at Kolhapur received information that Sambhaji and his men will be halting at Sangameshwar and captured them before handing them over to the Mughals.

Image: Twitter/@ABUASIMAZMI