SP Refuses To Condemn Tauqeer Raza's Statement, Blames PM & Centre For Jahangirpuri Clash

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday refused to condemn the communal statements of Islamic cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza blaming the provocation on the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Justifying the Jahangirpuri violence, SP spokesperson Ameeque Jamei claimed that PM Modi's silence was the reason behind the incident, and accused 'Hindu fascist powers' of creating disruption in the area.

"PM Modi's silence is the reason behind the Jahangirpuri incident. Hindu fascist powers will go to Muslim areas and create violence. In our country didn't Hindus and Muslims celebrate Ram Navami together? But these powers want to divide them. In the month of Ramzan, they are insulting Muslims," claimed the Samajwadi Party leader.

On Tauqeer Raza's clarion call for a 'jail bharo andolan', he said, "Tauqeer Raza's way might be wrong but which law allowed you to threaten Muslims and destroy their house? Which law is this? Baba, Amit Shah, and PM Modi need to tell us. There are many illegal properties in Delhi but the demolition order came in one Muslim colony."

"What do you think about Delhi Muslims? Their fascist thinking, they hate Muslims. They want Muslims to live on their mercy. Even RSS and BJP have illegal properties. If we will go to the High Court, the properties of RSS and BJP will be seized," he added.

Tauqeer Raza fires communal 'jail bharo' provocation

In a shocking incident of provocation days after the Jahangirpuri riots, Uttar Pradesh cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza on Thursday threatened to start 'Mahabharat' if the bulldozer crackdown was not stopped by the administration. Addressing a press conference, Maulana Tauqeer Raza issued an ultimatum and warned that Muslims will storm Delhi and start a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' after Eid if the government, both at the state and Centre, did not mend its ways. The cleric is said to be close to the Congress party, and General-Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"After Eid, our meeting will be finalized. If the government does not mend its ways and continues a one-sided investigation... all sayings of 'Sabka Saath' are just a claim. You have 10 days... fix your ways or I will announce from Delhi and start a Jail Bharo Andolan after Eid. The day Muslims come on the streets, it is not going to be controlled by anyone. This is my warning to the Modi government," said the UP cleric.