SP-RLD Alliance On Verge Of Collapse? Tensions Escalate Between Them Ahead Of 2024 Polls

Tensions have escalated between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), raising doubts about the future of their alliance. According to sources, the growing differences between the two parties have become a major concern as it could potentially impact the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. If the two parties go their separate ways, it could prove advantageous for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in western Uttar Pradesh. Both parties may contest the elections independently, sources said.

Recently, during the municipal elections, cracks were evident in the alliance between Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and Jayant Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal. They fielded candidates against each other, leading to verbal sparring between their state-level leaders. However, no discussions took place between Akhilesh and Jayant themselves.

In the 2022 assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal fought together, but they failed to prevent the BJP's return to power in Uttar Pradesh. The SP-RLD alliance fell short of expectations, winning only a little over 100 seats combined. The BJP secured 255 seats and formed the government once again under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath. The SP provided 33 seats to the RLD, but they could only win 8.

On Saturday, Ramashish Rai, the president of RLD's Uttar Pradesh unit, dropped a significant hint, saying, "We fought the last election in alliance with Samajwadi Party, and we lost our state party status as we did not get the seats we demanded. Akhilesh Yadav and SP benefited more from the last election. We are preparing for 12 Lok Sabha seats so that we can win the maximum number of seats and regain our state party status."

The impending decisions of the SP and RLD regarding their alliance and seat-sharing arrangements will be closely watched as they could significantly impact the political landscape in Uttar Pradesh.