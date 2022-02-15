Amid the ongoing UP election and speculations over the hijab controversy, Uttar Pradesh BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh exuded confidence in securing the majority while stating BJP has realised goals that were promised since 2017. Deeming the CM Yogi Adityanath-led regime safe for women and girls, Singh claimed the corruption and law & order situation is under check as against Akhilesh Yadav's 'anarchy' under Samajwadi Party-led UP.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Swatantra Dev Singh said, "BJP did what we had said in the last 5 years. We will get more seats as we eliminated corruption. The law and order situation is good in Uttar Pradesh too.

'Anarchy under Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party govt' until 2017: BJP UP chief

Singh inculpated the Akhilesh Yadav-led UP of perenially alarming 'sounds of bombs' as riots were a common occurrence under the SP regime. "Akhilesh Yadav is saying that he will win 400 seats. How? When sounds of bombs used to come to the fore in UP during SP government," Singh said.

"Riots used to transpire and there was no electricity in households under the SP regime," he added.

Further, he mentioned that BJP polls would not be impacted due to the ongoing hijab row as women and girls, be they Muslim or Hindu, are safer in UP under CM Yogi's governance. Previously, he had told Republic TV that the Hijab row will not reach Uttar Pradesh as no Muslims have been harassed in the state in the last five years.

"I was in Muzzafarnagar when 200 houses has been built in a single ward dedicated to 100 Hindus and 100 Muslims. This shows the BJP's Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas motto being fulfilled. Like 15 crore people have been given free ration, we have extended the government's support to Muslims as well, but those creating a nuisance will be punished accordingly", he added.

Karnataka hijab row

In December 2021, a group of Muslim girl students, covered with headscarves, were restricted from entering their classrooms in Karnataka's Udupi, citing the college's ascribed dress code as the rule. While six of them staged protests against the ban dependent on hijab, another section of students, allegedly instigated by far right-wing groups, took to the streets while donning saffron scarves.

They replicated the act of practising religious elements at schools with Kesari scarves and argued they should be allowed to do so as Muslim female students in a burqa. Condemning the clash, competent authorities and ministers have said that educational institutions are not the place to propagate one's religion, especially in a college where a uniform dress code is provided for.

It is important to note that under secular principles of the Indian Constitution, any individual is allowed to practice, profess, preach and propagate any religion. However, one is disallowed to propagate their religion at any educational institution. While private schools are permitted to offer religious instructions, government-run schools are non-religious like the state itself.

While the Karnataka High Court will resume hearing the petitions on the hijab issue on February 15, the students have been directed to refrain from wearing religious clothes as the matter is pending before the court.