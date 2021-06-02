SP Says COVID Deaths & cyclones Because Govt Messed With Sharia; BJP Says 'ISIS Mentality'

Toeing the line of his party in making bizarre remarks even as India's battle against the second wave of COVID continues, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader ST Hasan blamed the BJP-led Centre for interfering in the Sharia law and it is this, he claims, that led to deaths during the pandemic. Alleging injustice to Muslims due to the introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), SP leader ST Hasan claimed that it led to the country being affected by two cyclones (Cyclone Tauktae & Cyclone Yaas) in ten days. Further, SP leader ST Hasan said that the poor had been affected by the pandemic and there was an increase in the number of deaths and pinned the blame for these incidents on the Centre's alleged intervention in the Sharia law.

In response to the reporter's query that he was blaming the BJP-led Centre for natural disasters, SP leader ST Hasan claimed that 'God did justice only if the ruler of the land did so'. Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had termed both COVISHILED and COVAXIN as 'BJP vaccine' and refused to take the jab, possibly promoting vaccine hesitancy at an early point in India's vaccination drive. However, shortly after refusing to take the COVID jab, SP's Akhilesh Yadav began preaching & serving sermons about the procurement and distribution of the same vaccines he had earlier labelled as 'saffron.'

"There was such a law made which intervened in the Sharia law. A law was made such that one particular community, the Muslim community, will not get citizenship while others will get it. Due to this injustice, you have seen the problems this country is facing. In ten days, we have witnessed two cyclones, we have seen how the poor have been affected by COVID," SP leader ST Hasan said speaking to a reporter.

BJP slams SP leader ST Hasan's bizarre remarks

Slamming SP leader ST Hasan for his remarks, BJP leader and UP Minority Affairs Minister Mohsin Raza said that the former's party did not believe in the Indian constitution and claimed that they wanted to impose Sharia law in the land. Accusing the views of the Samajwadi Party and terrorist organisation ISIS to be the same, Mohsin Raza claimed that both believed in the Sharia law and said that ST Hasan's party had objections to the introduction of CAA, the celebration of Holi festival, the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Further, the BJP leader said that the cry of injustice was being raised by the party (SP) allegedly responsible for mass slaughtering, inciting riots and said that the people of Uttar Pradesh were getting justice due to the efforts of the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath.