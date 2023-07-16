SP Slams Former Ally SBSP For Joining BJP-led NDA, Questions Rajbhar's Decision

Samajwadi Party has launched a fresh salvo at its former ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) after the latter joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The SP has alleged that SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar must have faced some kind of "pressure" that influenced his decision to align with the NDA.

Ameeque Jamei, the national spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party, raised questions about the circumstances leading to SBSP's alliance with the NDA. Jamei stated, "From the Centre, there seems to be some kind of pressure on him (Om Prakash Rajbhar)... When he separated from the BJP earlier, he had categorically stated that he would never join BJP, even if it meant giving up his life, as BJP and RSS are against reservation and the people of the backward class."

Jamei further questioned the nature of discussions that took place between Rajbhar and Union Minister Amit Shah, claiming the ongoing efforts of Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party to advocate for caste-based census and increased backward class reservation, which he referred to as "Mandal Part two".

It is worth noting that SBSP was previously an ally of the SP during the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. However, their alliance lasted only a few months and was terminated in July of the same year.

Om Prakash Rajbhar's entry into NDA

The decision of Om Prakash Rajbhar's party to join the NDA has dealt a significant blow to the unity of the opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Rajbhar, the SBSP chief, made his entry into the BJP-led NDA official after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

During a press conference following his entry into the NDA, Rajbhar expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for accepting his party into the alliance. Rajbhar stated, "We met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 14 and discussed various issues and decided to fight the 2024 elections together. I want to thank PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath for taking us along."

"We will attend the NDA meeting in Delhi on 18th July. The post of minister is not important to me. Now there is no competition in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed Rajbhar's entry into the NDA, emphasising that it would enhance the alliance's strength in Uttar Pradesh. Shah tweeted, "Met OP Rajbhar ji in Delhi. He has decided to join the NDA alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I welcome him to the NDA family. The arrival of Rajbhar ji will strengthen the NDA in Uttar Pradesh, and the efforts being made by the NDA under the leadership of PM Modi for the welfare of the poor and downtrodden will gain further strength."

It is important to mention that SBSP previously contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in alliance with the BJP. Rajbhar even served as a Minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet until 2019.