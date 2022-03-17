SP Supporter Loses Bike In Election Bet; Akhilesh Yadav Gifts Him Gold Chain

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav came to the rescue of a party sympathiser who lost his bike to a BJP supporter in a bet over the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections result.

Awadesh, the SP supporter, had entered into a bet with a BJP sympathiser over the outcome of the UP elections and placed their bike and tempo at stake. Awadesh lost the bet after the saffron party retained power in the state.

The Banda resident told ANI that he got a call from Akhilesh Yadav after he handed over his bike to the BJP supporter following the election results. Awadesh said that the SP chief gave him a gold chain and asked him not to indulge in bets anymore.

“After the (poll) result, I handed over my bike…Akhilesh Yadav called me, can’t forget the respect with which he treated me; he also gave me a chain (ornament) and told me not to indulge in bets,” Awadesh said. “Had I won the bet, I would have gotten his (BJP supporter’s) tempo, but I lost it…,” said the SP supporter.

BJP sweeps UP elections; SP bags 111 seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeated Akhilesh-led Samajwadi Party in a bipolar contest, paving the way for Yogi Adityanath to become the UP Chief Minister for the second consecutive term. Though SP increased its vote share from the previous assembly elections, it failed to reach anywhere close to the halfway mark.

SP scored 111 seats, while its allies Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) won eight and six seats, respectively. Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which governed the state from 2007 to 2012, managed to bag a single seat in the 403-member strong assembly.

While Yogi Adityanath is set to be elected as the legislative party leader in Uttar Pradesh, BJP is yet to announce Deputy Chief Ministers in the state, as one of them from the previous term, Keshav Prasad Maurya, lost the election from the Sirathu assembly.

(With inputs from agency)