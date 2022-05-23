SP Takes On Ally OP Rajbhar Over 'AC' Remark; 'Akhilesh Yadav Is Going Everywhere'

The war of words between allies Om Prakash Rajbhar and the Samajwadi Party (SP) showed no signs of abating as the latter dismissed the claim that Akhilesh Yadav was inactive after the Assembly polls. Addressing party workers in Mau on Sunday, the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief opined that Yadav had become "too used to air-conditioned rooms" and advised him to venture out more to interact with people. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Monday, Uttar Pradesh SP president Naresh Uttam Patel indicated that the former UP CM doesn't need Rajbhar's advice.

Naresh Uttam Patel remarked, "Since this government has come to power, Akhilesh Yadav is going everywhere where accidents have taken place and injustice is happening". Amid speculation that 10-time Rampur MLA Azam Khan is upset with the party, he clarified, "There is no disgruntlement. Azam Khan is a tall leader of the country and the Samajwadi Party. All leaders of the Samajwadi Party are with him and he is with everyone".

#BREAKING | Akhilesh Yadav is a great leader, he does not need advice: Samajwadi Party hits back at OP Rajbhar after he slammed SP Chief



'Truth is bitter'

A Minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet until 2019, Rajbhar has been a fierce critic of the Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre after parting ways with the saffron party. While he joined hands with SP in October 2021, they failed to dislodge BJP from power in the 2022 Assembly polls. The speculation about Rajbhar's disenchantment with SP and a possible return to the NDA gained traction after he met UP Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh on May 5.

Elaborating on his 'AC' remark in a media interaction, OP Rajbhar affirmed, "He (Akhilesh Yadav) should step out and go to the regions. He should also hold meetings. He should also meet his leaders. This is what I am saying". Observing that "truth is bitter", he told PTI that some associates of the SP chief prevented him from forming the government in the recently concluded election.

BJP sweeps UP polls

While the SP improved its tally to 111 from the 47 seats that it won last time, its allies RLD and SBSP gained 8 and 6 seats respectively. Though OP Rajbhar retained the Zahoorabad seat, his son Arvind lost the election to BJP's Anil Rajbhar in Shivpur.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath broke a 37-year-old jinx by securing a second term as the CM in UP. With a rise in its vote share from 39.67% to 41.29%, BJP bagged 255 seats. As Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party won 12 and 6 seats each, the BJP-led alliance has 273 seats in the 403-member Assembly.