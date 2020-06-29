Amid Geelani's Resignation From Hurriyat, SP Vaid Recalls Patronage Extended By State

On a day when Syed Ali Shah Geelani resigned from the Hurriyat Conference, a retired police officer shared a story that indicates the influence enjoyed by the former in the past. Writing on Twitter, former Jammu & Kashmir DGP SP Vaid pointed out the stark difference in the treatment meted out to him and Geelani in 1999. While Vaid was left to fend for himself on being seriously injured in a terror attack, Geelani was flown in a government plane to Mumbai for his personal treatment. Vaid spoke exclusively to Republic TV on this incident.

Read: Only Surviving Terrorist In Doda Among Three Killed In Anantnag Encounter

SP Vaid remarked, "SAS Geelani who has blood on his hands and is responsible for the death of thousands of boys in Kashmir used to get special treatment. He would get a luxury guesthouse. He would be flown in state planes and get treatment at government expense. And look at how you treat a soldier. I am absolutely okay with it. But what message goes to the people? A person who openly vouches for Pakistan and is an agent of ISI is given VVIP treatment. When his kidney cancer was detected, he was flown from Patna jail to Tata Hospital in Mumbai. The second time, in 2007, he was flown to Mumbai. So look at the treatment given to a person who is responsible for killing so many people in the Valley."

Read: Top Hizbul Terrorist Among 13 Chargesheeted In J-K's Kishtwar

'Things are changing for the better'

According to Vaid, the disparity in treatment remained a paradox for him. He highlighted that the government had extended assistance to Geelani who had prompted many young persons in Kashmir to embrace the path of terrorism. At the same time, he exuded confidence that things were changing for the better.

"That has been a paradox for me. In fact, I would wonder what kind of treatment the government has been giving to different kinds of persons like SAS Geelani who openly talks against our country. He prompted many boys to join terrorism in Kashmir Valley," SP Vaid said on the rationale for the government favouring Geelani.

He added, "Things are changing for the better...This will hopefully change things for better in the Kashmir Valley. One day, we will see the end of terrorism in the Kashmir Valley. But the soldiers fighting for the country need to be treated better than these people fighting for Pakistan."

Read: Army Neutralizes Three Terrorists In Tral Near Awantipora, One CRPF Jawan Martyred

Read: 116 Terrorists Killed In Hinterland Of The Kashmir Valley In 6 Months: J&K Police