Spain's head of the state tests positive for COVID-19, third member to skip G20 summit

In a latest development, Spain's President Pedro Sánchez has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be attending the G20 Summit scheduled to take place in India this weekend. Taking To X (formally Twitter) Sánchez wrote, "This afternoon I have tested positive for COVID and will not be able to travel to New Delhi for the G20 Summit. I feel fine."

While giving an update on his health condition, the Spanish President further added that Spain would be "magnificently represented by the First Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation." With this new update, Sánchez has become the third world leader to have pulled out of the G20 Summit. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are the other two leaders who will not be visiting Delhi.

Esta tarde he dado positivo en COVID y no podré viajar a Nueva Delhi para asistir a la Cumbre del G-20.



Me encuentro bien.



España estará magníficamente representada por la vicepresidenta primera y ministra de Asuntos Económicos y el ministro de Exteriores, UE y Cooperación. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) September 7, 2023

Full-throttle G20 preparations

The world would witness the G20 Summit in the national capital, taking place at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam. Under India's presidency, the G20 summit would commence for the very first time. The event would be attended by several global leaders who would be discussing major issues such as Global inflation and recession, the Global South and the Russia-Ukraine war. Massive arrangements and preparations are in full swing which would showcase India's order face.

Notably, the G20 Summit, held in New Delhi, comes after the ASEAN Summit in Indonesia, on Thursday, September 7. In Jakarta, PM Modi has proposed 12 points for strengthening India-ASEAN cooperation in areas like digital transformation, trade and economic engagement while addressing contemporary challenges like terrorism and deepening the strategic partnership. The Secretary-General of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Dr. Kao Kim Hourn also participated in the Summit.

Further, Two joint statements, one on Maritime Cooperation and the other on Food Security have been adopted at the summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. At the summit, Prime Minister Modi conducted extensive discussions with ASEAN partners to strengthen the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart its future course, added the statement.