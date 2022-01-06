'Speak Up': Punjab BJP Chief Slams Rahul Gandhi For Silence On PM Modi's Security Lapse

Seeking an answer from former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, BJP Punjab president Ashwani Sharma has asked the Gandhi scion to "speak up" over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security being compromised in a Congress-ruled state.

Alleging conspiracy based on statements by Congress leaders, the Punjab BJP chief claimed that not only Punjab but Delhi Congress was also a part of it. Sharma's remark comes a day after Prime Minister's convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes in Punjab's Ferozepur where he was scheduled to inaugurate several projects.

'Rahul Gandhi should speak up': Ashwani Sharma

"Yesterday's incident will be written in black ink for Punjab government and politics. This security breach was conspired not just by Punjab but Delhi Congress as well, considering their statements. Rahul Gandhi should speak up," BJP Punjab President Ashwani Sharma said.

At present, Rahul Gandhi is vacationing in Italy for New Year celebrations and will most likely return to India in the second week of January. The Wayanad MP's visit comes just a month after his return from foreign shores post a long break ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Home Ministry forms high-level 3-member panel

On Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs constituted a high-level committee in order to conduct a detailed investigation into the "serious lapses" that occurred during PM Modi's January 5 visit to Punjab. The three-member committee will be led by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat, and will comprise of Balbir Singh, Joint Director, IB and S Suresh, IG, SPG. The committee has been advised to submit the report at the earliest.

PM Modi's Security Breach In Punjab

On Wednesday, PM Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crore and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD (D) rally in Ferozepur, was forced to return to Delhi after a massive security breach. As per the MHA, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road instead of the helicopter due to bad weather.

Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors leading to PM Modi being stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. Later the event got cancelled, and PM Modi returned to Bhatinda from where he boarded his flight for Delhi. The MHA termed the incident a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister.

However, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has denied there was any security lapse or political motive behind the incident and said that his government is ready for an inquiry.

