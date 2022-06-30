Special Session Of Maharashtra Assembly On July 2 & 3; Speaker's Appointment On Agenda

Maharashtra Governor has asked newly appointed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to prove the majority. For this, a special session of Vidhan Sabha has been called on Saturday and Sunday by the Maharashtra cabinet.

On the first day of the session, the Speaker elections will be completed. The speaker's post has been vacant since Congress' Nana Patole resigned after being appointed as the party's state chief.

On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will also file a nomination for the Leader of the Legislative Assembly. The BJP has 106 MLAs and the Shinde camp has 50 legislators, including 39 Shiv Sena MLAs, which is clearly above the majority mark of 144. Besides this, BJP has also claimed the support of several independent MLAs.

Shinde takes oath as CM, Fadnavis his deputy

Within 24 hours after the Mava Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government collapsed, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Thursday took oath as the 20th Chief Minister of Maharashtra, while BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.

In a surprise move, Fadnavis in the evening announced that Shinde, who rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray, will be the new Chief Minister while stating that he would be supporting Shinde's government from the outside. However, after talks with party's central leadership, Fadnavis changed his stance.

Shinde began oath-taking by paying tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe, his political mentor in the Thane district. "Development of the state is my priority. I will take all sections of society along with me," Shinde said after the ceremony.

The Kopri-Pachpakhadi MLA was accompanied by his family members. However, his MP son Srikant Shinde was in Goa with the rebel MLAs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others congratulated Shinde and Fadnavis on their appointment as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively.