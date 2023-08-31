A special session of Parliament has been announced from September 18-22. Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary officers announced that the 13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings.

Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to have fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament, Prahlad Joshi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister, however, did not say why the session had been called. Notably, the session will be commenced days after the G20 Summit in the national capital on September 9 and 10.