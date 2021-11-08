Special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha extended by one day

Chandigarh, Nov 7 (PTI) The Punjab Cabinet on Sunday decided to extend the special session of Vidhan Sabha by one day.

Earlier, the session of the Punjab Assembly had been called for a day on November 8.

With the cabinet decision, the second day of the session will be held on November 11.

“Keeping in view multifarious legislative business/obligations, the Cabinet decided to extend the 16th Special Session of 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha by another day on November 11 (Thursday),” an official statement said.

“Resultantly, now the special session of the State Assembly would be convened for two days on November 8 and November 11,” it said.

Last month, the Cabinet had approved summoning of the special session of Vidhan Sabha to oppose the Centre's notification extending the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) along the international border and the Centre's three farm laws.

According to an official programme of the business to be transacted in the session, there will be obituary references on November 8.

Three will be “off-days” on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Thursday, the matter pertaining to opposing the Centre's notification to extend the BSF jurisdiction and legislation business will be taken up.

The Union government had amended the BSF Act to authorise the border guarding force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a 50 km stretch, up from the existing 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

All political parties except the BJP last month had decided to reject the Centre's notification of extending the jurisdiction of the BSF by calling a special session of the Punjab Assembly.

At that time, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had also said that the Centre's three “black” laws on farming would also be rejected in the assembly session. PTI CHS VSD MGA MGA

