'Speech Taken Out Of Context': Maharashtra Guv To Amit Shah Over Remark On Shivaji Maharaj

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid calls for the former's ouster over his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In his letter dated December 6, the Governor urged Shah to guide him in the context of the ongoing controversy over his remark.

Speaking about the controversy, Bhagat Singh Koshyari in his letter said that a small part of his speech was taken "out of context and made the subject of criticism".

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not only the pride of Maharashtra but of the whole country. Even at this age, that too when many eminent people did not come out of their houses during the Covid-19 period, I visited holy places like Shivneri, Sinhagad, Raigad and Pratapgad. I am probably the first Governor in more than 30 years to visit Sindkhed Raja, the birthplace of Mother Jijau who gave birth to such a venerable son as Shivaji Maharaj... My statement meant that Shivaji Maharaj is a forever source of inspiration," the 80-year-old Governor said.

Adding further, he said that in 2016, he had publically announced his intention not to contest the 2019 elections, and to stay away from political posts. "But because of your affection and trust of the Honorable Prime Minister, I have accepted the post of Governor of a great state like Maharashtra. You know that if I accidentally make a mistake somewhere, I do not hesitate to express regret or apologise immediately," Koshyari said.

"Insulting personalities like Maharana Pratap, Shri Guru Govind Singh and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who presented examples of courage and sacrifice during the Mughal period, cannot be imagined even in a dream. I request you to please give proper guidance in the present context," Governor Koshyari said in a letter to Amit Shah.

Maharashtra Guv stokes controversy

Notably, on November 19, Bhagat Singh Koshyari remarked, "If someone asks you who is your icon, who is your favourite hero, you don't need to go outside. You will get him (icons) in Maharashtra itself. Shivaji is from the old era. I am talking about the new era. You will get many (icons). From Dr. Ambedkar to Nitin Gadkari, you will get icons here."

Following Koshyari's remark, the Maharashtra Opposition demanded the ouster of the Governor stating that he insulted the great Maratha King. The Maha Vikas Aghadi has announced to stage a massive protest against Koshyari's remark on December 17 in Mumbai.