Speeding Police Car Runs Over 2 Girls In Jalandhar; Akali Dal Demands Action Against Cop

In a horrific incident, two girls were run over by a speeding vehicle on the Jalandhar-Phagwara Highway on Monday morning, killing one person on the spot. The car was allegedly driven by a police inspector, who was later arrested in the matter. The girls were waiting to cross the road near the Dhanowali area when a speeding white Brezza ran over them and fled the scene.

While one of them has died, the other who sustained serious injuries is currently undergoing treatment. Chillings visuals of the incident were caught on the CCTV camera.

The deceased victim has been identified as Navjot Kaur, a resident of Dhannowali, Jalandhar. She used to work at a Cosmo Hyundai showroom in the area.

"A girl died and another got injured after an overspeeding vehicle hit them. We've got information about the vehicle and the person. The investigation is underway. We are taking action against the accused as per law," said Balwinder Iqbal Singh Kahlon, ACP, Jalandhar Central.

The Jalandhar Police has arrested the accused car driver in the hit-and-run case. The accused, allegedly identified as Amritpal Singh, is an inspector rank official who is posted with 75 Battalion of Punjab Armed Police.

In protest against the accident, the victim's family has blocked the Phagwara highway causing massive traffic congestion in the area. The police tried to pacify the protesters in order to remove them from the spot.

SAD demands exemplary action against guilty

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal strongly condemned the horrific incident and demanded exemplary action against the accused.



"The Policeman after crushing 1 girl to death & injuring another acted most inhumanly by fleeing from the spot after freeing the clothes of the girls which had got entangled in a tire," alleged Badal.

Jashpur hit and run case

In a similar incident reported in Chhattisgarh, a speeding car mowed down a religious procession of 20 people in Jashpur last week. The car, reportedly carrying tons of 'ganja' rammed into a group of unsuspecting people on their way for idol immersion. One person died in the incident while many were left injured. The police have arrested two accused- Bablu Vishwakarma and Shishupal Sahu- residents of Madhya Pradesh.