Splattered With Ink & Assaulted With A Mic, Rakesh Tikait Blames BJP-led Karnataka Govt

Hours after black ink was being thrown at him while he met with a massive protest in Karnataka's Bengaluru, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait lashed out at the state police for not providing any security when the incident took place, claiming that the police personnel were standing outside. He also alleged that the attack has been carried out in collusion between the local police and the BJP-led state government.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV regarding the incident, Tikait said, "I don't know who they all are. I was doing a press conference, and they all came and started creating a ruckus. I am being hit by them, I am hurt. I don't know their names, I don't know about their organisation. They have targeted me. This is a conspiracy by the govt here, this should be probed. There was no police security. Police were standing outside, I couldn't see them inside."

Rakesh Tiktait attacked

The attack took place when Tikait was addressing a press briefing to refute the allegations levelled by prominent farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar. In a recently conducted sting operation, Chandrashekar allegedly revealed that he extorted money in the name of the farmers' agitation and also implicated Yudhvir Singh.

In the video accessed by Republic TV, Tikait was seen addressing a press briefing, when a dozen people barged into a press meeting. One person among the mob goes on the stage and throws black ink on Tikait as there was no security. Tikait held his hands up to save himself but he was unable to stop the ink splattering on his face. Meanwhile, Republic has accessed another CCTV footage of the incident where one person was seen throwing a mic on Tikait.

DK Shivakumar rushes to meet Rakesh Tikait after ink attack

Meanwhile, the state Congress unit has condemned the incident, further hitting out at the CM-Bommai led state government for allowing such activities. Notably, hours after the attack, the Karnataka Congress chief rushed to meet the BKU leader at Bengaluru. Reacting to the same, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar stated that Congress has already condemned the incident as no one should take the laws into their own hands.

"He is not alone but represents the entire farmer community in the country. It is a great injustice and the government should immediately investigate the matter and further take necessary action. The law has to be enforced," DK Shivakumar said.