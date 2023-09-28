Split In I.N.D.I. Alliance? Punjab Congress Attacks AAP After Sukhpal Khaira's Arrest

The Punjab Congress unit on Thursday unleashed a blistering assault against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following the arrest of its MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection with a 2015 drugs-related case. Following raids at Khaira's residence in Chandigarh, he was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985.

Condemning the arrest, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring termed the action taken by Punjab Police as a 'Jungle Raj.' He said, "I condemn this arrest. This is jungle raj as there is nothing in the case. The Supreme Court has stayed the proceeding and quashed it. The notice regarding stay has been given to ED, then tell me what is remaining in this case."

The Punjab Congress chief also took to X, formerly Twitter, and called the arrest a Punjab government's ploy to divert the attention of the people from concerning issues in the state. "The recent arrest of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira ji smacks of Political Vendetta, it is an attempt to intimidate the opposition and is a ploy of the Punjab government to distract from core issues. We stand strongly with Sukhpal Khaira and will take this fight to its logical conclusion," Warring wrote on X.

'Anything can happen to Khaira'

Warring affirmed that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge dialled him in the morning to take stock of the situation and asked him to fight for Khaira. "His family has said that anything can happen to him," the Congress leader added.

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa also condemned the AAP-led Punjab government's action against the Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. "Early in the morning at 6 a.m., Punjab Police arrested Khaira from his residence. The sad part is that the police did not have an arrest warrant," Bajwa said.

Assuring the Punjab Congress cadres that the party stands like a rock with the entire leadership and every worker, he added, "We will fight hard for Khaira Ji's release." He launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, by saying that the governments don't last forever. "I strongly criticise your dictatorial action. Today is the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and on that day you did this," he added.

In the newly formed opposition bloc- I.N.D.I. Alliance, AAP and Congress are the key ally partners, coming together to wrest power from the BJP in the 2024 general elections. The cracks within the opposition bloc, however, started cropping up even before the polls. Following Khaira's arrest, AAP and Congress exchanged blows, levelling severe allegations against each other.