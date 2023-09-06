Split In I.N.D.I.A Bloc? Congress And AAP To Contest Lok Sabha Polls Separately In Punjab

The I.N.D.I.A alliance appears to be grappling with internal discord as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) declared its intent to contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming 2024 elections, despite its alliance with the Congress. The rift has primarily emerged in the Punjab units of both parties.

Addressing the media, Punjab Minister and AAP leader Anmol Gagan Maan stated, "People are loving the Mann government. We are with the people of Punjab. We will fight on all the seats. People like the working style of CM Mann. There is no need to forge an alliance with anyone."

When questioned about AAP's commitment to contest all 13 seats, she emphatically responded, "100 per cent. We will win all the 13 seats."

This announcement follows a recent meeting led by Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, where all MLAs and district committees convened to strategise for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Congress party has declared its intent to independently contest all 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab during the 2024 general elections, ruling out any electoral understanding with AAP.

"Punjab Congress is preparing to contest all 13 seats in Punjab as per the directions of the Congress high command, which has clearly asked leaders in the state to prepare for all 13 seats. Following the line, we are conveying the same to all party leaders at district levels too," Warring informed reporters.

Notably, the allocation of seats continues to be a contentious matter within the I.N.D.I.A alliance. It is worth noting that earlier when discussions arose about the possibility of AAP collaborating with Congress in the 2024 elections, the Punjab and Delhi units of Congress expressed dissatisfaction, urging the central leadership to reconsider the alliance with AAP.

The growing rift between AAP and Congress in Punjab raises questions about the stability and coherence of the I.N.D.I.A alliance at the state level. As the 2024 elections draw closer, it remains to be seen how these internal conflicts will impact the alliance's overall strategy and performance in Punjab.