Split In Mahagatbandhan Imminent? Congress Vows To Defeat RJD Candidates In Bihar Bypolls

Indicating that a split in the Mahagatbandhan is imminent, Congress vows to defeat the candidates fielded by its ally RJD in the upcoming bypolls in Bihar. After RJD refused to let Congress contest from Kusheshwar Asthan, the Sonia Gandhi-led party announced Atirek Kumar as its candidate from this seat and Rajesh Kumar Mishra from Tarapur. On the other hand, Ganesh Bharti and Arun Kumar Sah are fighting the election on an RJD ticket. Speaking to the media, AICC Bihar in-charge Bhakt Charan Das stated that this election will determine the future of the opposition alliance.

Das remarked, "Till now, we are in an alliance. The split in the alliance will be known in the polls. RJD is causing a loss by not following the coalition dharma. We are not responsible for this."

"They did not respect the Mahagatbandhan by announcing the candidate in advance. They didn't give us the Kushiwar seat. We are fighting the election to win. This is not a friendly contest. This is a battle for victory. For the first time, Congress is fighting with its full strength on both these seats," the Congress leader added. Incidentally, CPI, CPI(ML) and CPI(M) have thrown their weight behind the RJD candidates.

RJD-Congress squabble over Kanhaiya Kumar

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. While Kumar again took oath as the CM of Bihar, BJP has two Deputy CMs in 4-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi.

The differences between RJD and Congress came to the fore after ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar switched allegiance to the Sonia Gandhi-led party. RJD has been at odds with Kanhaiya Kumar over his decision to contest from Begusarai in the 2019 General election despite the former fielding a strong candidate in Tanveer Hassan. Ultimately, Union Minister Giriraj Singh was re-elected from the constituency whereas Hassan and Kumar stood second and third respectively.

Senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari told the media that Kumar is just like "another Navjot Singh Sidhu" who will further destroy Congress. Referring to the Lok Sabha outcome, he commented, "Kanhaiya Kumar should have supported the RJD candidate. You divided the secular vote. You have helped BJP in a way by contesting the 2019 polls".