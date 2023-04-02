Spooked By Amit Shah's Charge On Nitish? JDU Levels Casteist Charge On Home Minister

After Amit Shah's rally in Bihar's Nawada district, Janata Dal (United) on Sunday slammed the Union Home Minister for tarnishing the image of the state. JDU also slammed Amit Shah for not talking to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but to state Governor Rajendra Arlekar over violence in Sasaram.

Addressing a press briefing, JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar said, "Union Home minister Amit Shah's remarks are tarnishing the image of Bihar. He bypassed the federal structure and spoke with the Governor rather than speaking with the elected CM. Isn't a person from a backward section acceptable to Amit Shah that he didn't speak with Bihar CM."

He added, "They said that people are being killed in Sasaram. If Amit Shah has guts, then he should tell the names of the people killed. He is doing dirty politics over Sasaram".

Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Shah

JD(U)'s remarks come after Amit Shah tore into the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar for "failing to check" violence in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns and stated that rioters will be hung upside down if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forms the government in the state in 2025.

"I pray to God that normalcy returns soon. When I spoke to the governor in the morning, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh became angry and asked why I was bothered about Bihar. I am the Union home minister and Bihar's law and order situation is my concern as well," he said.

The BJP leader also asserted that the people of the state have decided to ensure victory for the BJP candidates in all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections.

"People of the country have decided that Narendra Modi will become the prime minister for the third consecutive term. Once that happens, Nitish Kumar will go back on his promise of handing over the mantle to his deputy Tejashwi Yadav as his dreams of becoming the PM will be shattered," he said.