Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Congratulates Recipients Of Arjuna Award, Khel Ratna

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated all the recipients of the Arjuna Award, the Khel Ratna Award, and the Dronacharya Award after the awardees were felicitated physically on Monday. Anurag Thakur turned to Twitter to share pictures with all the awardees as he wished them even greater success in the future. Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma, sprinter Dutee Chand were amongst those who received the awards on Monday.
Congratulations to all the Awardees of Khel Ratna 2020, Arjuna Award 2020, Dronacharya Award 2020 (Lifetime & Regular category).— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) November 1, 2021
Wishing you even greater success ahead !#NationalSportsAward2020 pic.twitter.com/hFOiUUSWkm
The award ceremony was originally scheduled to be held in 2020; however, due to the rising cases of the COVID-19 in the country, the names of the awardees were only announced virtually. The recipients finally received their physical awards on Monday at an event organised by the Sports Ministry. A total of 74 individuals were handed over the national sports awards on Monday. Apart from Anurag Thakur, the event was also attended by Sports Secretary Smt. Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary of Youth Affairs Smt. Usha Sharma and other top ministry and Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials.
Rohit Sharma - Cricket
Mariyappan Thangavelu - Para-Athletics
Manika Batra - Table Tennis
Vinesh Phogat - Wrestling
Rani Rampal - Hockey
Shri Atanu Das - Archery
Ms. Dutee Chand - Athletics
Shri Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy - Badminton
Shri Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty - Badminton
Shri Vishesh Bhriguvanshi - Basketball
Subedar Manish Kaushik - Boxing
Ms. Lovlina Borgohain - Boxing
Shri Ishant Sharma - Cricket
Ms. Deepti Sharma - Cricket
Shri Sawant Ajay Anant - Equestrian
Shri Sandesh Jhingan - Football
Ms. Aditi Ashok - Golf
Shri Akashdeep Singh - Hockey
Ms. Deepika - Hockey
Shivendra Pratap Santosh Singh - Hockey
Shri Deepak - Kabaddi
Shri Kale Sarika Sudhakar - Kho Kho
Shri Dattu Baban Bhokanal - Rowing
Ms. Manu Bhaker - Shooting
Shri Saurabh Chaudhary - Shooting
Ms. Madhurika Suhas Patkar - Table Tennis
Shri Divij Sharan - Tennis
Shri Shiva Keshavan - Winter Sports
Ms. Divya Kakran - Wrestling
Shri Rahul Aware - Wrestling
Shri Suyash Narayan Jadhav - Para-Swimming
Shri Sandeep - Para Athletics
Shri Manish Narwal - Para Shooting
Jude Sebastian - Hockey
Yogesh Malviya - Mallakhamb
Jaspal Rana - Shooting
Kuldeep Kumar Handoo - Wushu
Gaurav Khanna - Badminton
Dharmendra Tiwary - Archery
Purushotham Rai - Athletics
Shiv Singh - Boxing
Romesh Pathania - Hockey
Krishan Kumar Hooda - Kabaddi
Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar - Para Powerlifting
Naresh Kumar - Tennis
Om Parkash Dahiya - Wrestling