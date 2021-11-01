Last Updated:

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Congratulates Recipients Of Arjuna Award, Khel Ratna

Anurag Thakur congratulated all the recipients of the Arjuna Award, Khel Ratna Award, and the Dronacharya Award after the awardees were felicitated on Monday

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated all the recipients of the Arjuna Award, the Khel Ratna Award, and the Dronacharya Award after the awardees were felicitated physically on Monday. Anurag Thakur turned to Twitter to share pictures with all the awardees as he wished them even greater success in the future. Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma, sprinter Dutee Chand were amongst those who received the awards on Monday. 

The award ceremony was originally scheduled to be held in 2020; however, due to the rising cases of the COVID-19 in the country, the names of the awardees were only announced virtually. The recipients finally received their physical awards on Monday at an event organised by the Sports Ministry. A total of 74 individuals were handed over the national sports awards on Monday. Apart from Anurag Thakur, the event was also attended by Sports Secretary Smt. Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary of Youth Affairs Smt. Usha Sharma and other top ministry and Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials.

Khel Ratna Winners List

Rohit Sharma - Cricket
Mariyappan Thangavelu - Para-Athletics
Manika Batra - Table Tennis
Vinesh Phogat - Wrestling
Rani Rampal - Hockey

Arjuna Award Winners List

Shri Atanu Das - Archery 
Ms. Dutee Chand - Athletics 
Shri Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy - Badminton 
Shri Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty - Badminton 
Shri Vishesh Bhriguvanshi - Basketball 
Subedar Manish Kaushik - Boxing 
Ms. Lovlina Borgohain - Boxing 
Shri Ishant Sharma - Cricket 
Ms. Deepti Sharma - Cricket 
Shri Sawant Ajay Anant - Equestrian 
Shri Sandesh Jhingan - Football 
Ms. Aditi Ashok - Golf 
Shri Akashdeep Singh - Hockey 
Ms. Deepika - Hockey 
Shivendra Pratap Santosh Singh - Hockey 
Shri Deepak - Kabaddi 
Shri Kale Sarika Sudhakar - Kho Kho 
Shri Dattu Baban Bhokanal - Rowing 
Ms. Manu Bhaker - Shooting 
Shri Saurabh Chaudhary - Shooting 
Ms. Madhurika Suhas Patkar - Table Tennis 
Shri Divij Sharan - Tennis 
Shri Shiva Keshavan - Winter Sports 
Ms. Divya Kakran - Wrestling 
Shri Rahul Aware - Wrestling 
Shri Suyash Narayan Jadhav - Para-Swimming 
Shri Sandeep - Para Athletics 
Shri Manish Narwal - Para Shooting 

Dronacharya Award Winners List

Jude Sebastian - Hockey
Yogesh Malviya - Mallakhamb
Jaspal Rana - Shooting
Kuldeep Kumar Handoo - Wushu
Gaurav Khanna - Badminton

Life-time category

Dharmendra Tiwary - Archery
Purushotham Rai - Athletics
Shiv Singh - Boxing
Romesh Pathania - Hockey
Krishan Kumar Hooda - Kabaddi
Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar - Para Powerlifting
Naresh Kumar - Tennis
Om Parkash Dahiya - Wrestling

