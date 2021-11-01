Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Congratulates Recipients Of Arjuna Award, Khel Ratna

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated all the recipients of the Arjuna Award, the Khel Ratna Award, and the Dronacharya Award after the awardees were felicitated physically on Monday. Anurag Thakur turned to Twitter to share pictures with all the awardees as he wished them even greater success in the future. Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma, sprinter Dutee Chand were amongst those who received the awards on Monday.

Congratulations to all the Awardees of Khel Ratna 2020, Arjuna Award 2020, Dronacharya Award 2020 (Lifetime & Regular category).

Wishing you even greater success ahead !



The award ceremony was originally scheduled to be held in 2020; however, due to the rising cases of the COVID-19 in the country, the names of the awardees were only announced virtually. The recipients finally received their physical awards on Monday at an event organised by the Sports Ministry. A total of 74 individuals were handed over the national sports awards on Monday. Apart from Anurag Thakur, the event was also attended by Sports Secretary Smt. Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary of Youth Affairs Smt. Usha Sharma and other top ministry and Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials.

Khel Ratna Winners List

Rohit Sharma - Cricket

Mariyappan Thangavelu - Para-Athletics

Manika Batra - Table Tennis

Vinesh Phogat - Wrestling

Rani Rampal - Hockey

Arjuna Award Winners List

Shri Atanu Das - Archery

Ms. Dutee Chand - Athletics

Shri Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy - Badminton

Shri Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty - Badminton

Shri Vishesh Bhriguvanshi - Basketball

Subedar Manish Kaushik - Boxing

Ms. Lovlina Borgohain - Boxing

Shri Ishant Sharma - Cricket

Ms. Deepti Sharma - Cricket

Shri Sawant Ajay Anant - Equestrian

Shri Sandesh Jhingan - Football

Ms. Aditi Ashok - Golf

Shri Akashdeep Singh - Hockey

Ms. Deepika - Hockey

Shivendra Pratap Santosh Singh - Hockey

Shri Deepak - Kabaddi

Shri Kale Sarika Sudhakar - Kho Kho

Shri Dattu Baban Bhokanal - Rowing

Ms. Manu Bhaker - Shooting

Shri Saurabh Chaudhary - Shooting

Ms. Madhurika Suhas Patkar - Table Tennis

Shri Divij Sharan - Tennis

Shri Shiva Keshavan - Winter Sports

Ms. Divya Kakran - Wrestling

Shri Rahul Aware - Wrestling

Shri Suyash Narayan Jadhav - Para-Swimming

Shri Sandeep - Para Athletics

Shri Manish Narwal - Para Shooting

Dronacharya Award Winners List

Jude Sebastian - Hockey

Yogesh Malviya - Mallakhamb

Jaspal Rana - Shooting

Kuldeep Kumar Handoo - Wushu

Gaurav Khanna - Badminton

Life-time category

Dharmendra Tiwary - Archery

Purushotham Rai - Athletics

Shiv Singh - Boxing

Romesh Pathania - Hockey

Krishan Kumar Hooda - Kabaddi

Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar - Para Powerlifting

Naresh Kumar - Tennis

Om Parkash Dahiya - Wrestling

