SP's Abu Azmi Demands 'Yogi Spend Lifetime In Jail' After UP CM's 'goli' Threat

Slamming UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent communal comments while campaigning in Delhi, SP leader Abu Azmi on Monday, said that 'Yogi should spend his life in jail' for these remarks. After attending a meeting with Maharashtra's Home Minister, Azmi said that the sedition case filed against JNU student Sharjeel Imam was against the Constitution. He pointed out that PM Modi and CM Adityanath had said several objectionable comments through the years and never faced any action.

SP leader Abu Azmi: 'Yogi should spend eternity in jail'

"There is democracy in the country as granted by the Constitution pioneered by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. But if just sting some remarks together and file a case against someone is wrong. Modiji has said so many things, UP CM Yogiji has made such comments like 'Kinnar person', he should remain in jail for a lifetime," he said to reporters in Mumbai's Mantralaya office.

He added, "But there is no investigation against him - but you will probe into Sharjeel's comments. This government is a scared and disappointed government. This government can go to any limits and have always been unjust to Muslims and downtrodden. The fight for freedom from them (BJP) has started throughout the country."

Yogi's 'Goli' threat

On Sunday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath repeated his 'bullet threat' saying that anyone hindering the yatra will be met with police's bullets, not dialogue. This statement comes amidst the two incidents of shooting in Delhi's Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh. He had previously reiterated the same on Saturday while addressing a rally in Delhi's Rohini.

"When I came into power in 2017, I had asked what is the preparation for the Kanwar yatra? I had told then that this procession must be allowed to celebrate and make noise and welcome them. People said that there will be riots. I said if someone attacks Kanwariyas, they will be met with police' s bullets, not dialogue," he said.

AAP demands Yogi's arrest, Akhilesh prays for intellect

Slamming Adityanath's remark, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that Yogi must be arrested and interrogated over his remark on CM Arvind Kejriwal's link with Pakistan Prime Minister. AAP has also asked the Election Commission to direct the police chief and other agencies to take appropriate measures to prevent unrest and violence planned by "certain political parties" in the city to sabotage the Delhi elections. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav prayed to God to 'grant Yogi intelligence'.

