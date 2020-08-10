SP's Abu Azmi Flouts COVID Norms; Hosts Grand Birthday Party With No Social Distancing

Samajwadi Party's (SP) senior leader, Abu Azmi celebrated his birthday brazenly flouting the COVID-19 safety protocols. The SP leader's utter disregard for safety guidelines could be clearly seen as there was no sight of social distancing among the people gathered on the occasion and the place could be seen stacked to full capacity.

Besides, many attendees could be seen without wearing face masks, a mandatory protocol across the country, from the list of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) laid down by the Centre to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Celebrates birthday when Maharashtra reeling under COVID-19

Azmi is the Samajwadi Party President in Maharashtra and his disregard for the safety guidelines in Mumbai comes at a time when the state remains to be the worst affected by COVID-19 across the country, surpassing the 5 lakh mark in terms of the caseload. The state has reported 5,15,332 cases as on Monday with the addition of 12,248 novel coronavirus cases a day before, contributing to nearly 25 percent of the country's tally.

At present, there are 1,45,558 active cases in the state. 13,348 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 3,51,710. Until now, a total of 17,757 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19 with the fatality rate currently at 3.45 percent, which remains significantly more than the country's fatality rate.

Currently, there are 6,28,747 active COVID-19 cases in India while 14,80,884 patients have been discharged and 43,379 fatalities have been reported. According to the Ministry of Health, India tested more than 7 lakh tests in the past 24 hours. With 53,879 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the country's recovery rate surged to 68.78 percent.

The total number of recovered cases is more than twice the number of active cases. The difference between the recovered and active cases is 8,52,137. India's fatality rate has improved to 2.01 percent. The Health Ministry noted that the high number of recoveries is a result of the focused implementation of various steps taken by the Centre and state governments towards ramping up the hospital and clinical management infrastructure.

