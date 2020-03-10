Akhilesh Yadav And Estranged Uncle Shivpal Together On Holi, Gives Hope To Party Men

Amid escalating tensions within the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh with multiple resignations threatening to topple the present government in the State on the day of Holi, its neighbour, Uttar Pradesh set aside political differences and witnessed the Yadav community coming together to celebrate Holi for the first time in many years.

Akhilesh and estranged uncle Shivpal together on Holi

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav held Holi celebrations at his native in Sefai in Etawah which was joined by his son and Party President Akhilesh Yadav. Akhilesh's estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav along with son Aditya Yadav were also present at the occasion. Dharmendra Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Akshay Yadav and all other cousins in the Yadav clan were also present at the Holi celebrations. Also, Member of Parliament and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav graced the occasion with his presence.

This is the first Holi that the family has celebrated together since 2016 when the problems between Akhilesh Yadav and Uncle Shivpal Yadav started emerging causing a rift within party and family.

Apart from the SP, another party which will be celebrating Holi with great grandeur is BJP, as Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has quit Congress and with him, a horde of MLAs from Madya Pradesh have also resigned in a bid to topple the government in Madhya Pradesh.

