'Giving Clean Chit To China?' Akhilesh Yadav Questions PM's Galwan Valley Statement

Following an All-Party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that PM’s statement on the Galwan Valley border issue with China was ‘confusing for the public.’ He questioned if China did not enter the Indian territory under what conditions were 20 jawans were martyred in the violent face-off on June 15. Akhilesh also asked whether PM Modi’s LAC-statement was meant to give a 'clean chit to China'.

"Confused by Prime Minister's India-China LAC statement, the public is asking that if China did not enter our territory, then under what conditions are our soldiers were martyred and whether this statement is giving a 'clean chit' to China," said Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

प्रधानमंत्री जी के भारत-चीन एलएसी कथन से भ्रमित होकर जनता पूछ रही है कि यदि चीन हमारे इलाक़े में नहीं घुसा तो फिर हमारे सैनिक किन हालातों में शहीद हुए और क्या इस कथन से चीन को ‘क्लीन चिट‘ दी जा रही है. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 20, 2020

'No one has entered India's borders': PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi had on Friday said that none of India's border posts have been captured, nor had China breached the Indian borders. He added that the 20 martyrs died fighting and saving the motherland from the enemy. He also said that the Army has always done whatever is necessary to protect India's sovereignty - be it deployment action or counteraction.

He added that the newly built road at the LAC, increased patrolling, vigilance has increased and that 'one could not move an inch towards India's borders, without their knowledge'. PM Modi also said that previously areas that were not in India's visibility were now being monitored by the forces effectively.

The Galwan Valley incident

India lost its 20 jawans including Commanding Officer after a violent face-off took place on June 15, when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per US intelligence reports, the Chinese side has suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, during the physical clash. Currently, both countries have disengaged at LAC, while talks via diplomatic channels and Army-level.

