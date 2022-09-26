SP’s District Panchayat Member Held In Attempt To Murder Case

A Samajwadi Party district panchayat member was arrested in connection with several cases, including attempt to murder, a senior police officer said here on Monday.

Vinod Yadav was absconding for a long time, Circle Officer (CO) Aliganj Vikrant Trivedi said.

He has been arrested in the connection with a case of attempt to murder, robbery and harassment of a woman registered against him on September 18, 2021, he said.

According to police, Yadav was nabbed by Aliganj police when he had gone to the CO Sakeet office to record his statement regarding some other issue.

Former Samajwadi Party MLA Rameshwar Singh Yadav and former zila panchayat chairman Jugendra Singh Yadav are the uncles of the accused.

Their properties have been attached by police in various criminal cases.

Presently, Jugendra Singh Yadav's wife Rekha Yadav is the zila panchayat chairman of Etah and the husband-wife duo is absconding after several criminal cases, including those under the Gangsters Act, were registered against them, police said.

Meanwhile, Rameshwar Yadav is in jail, police said.

