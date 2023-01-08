SP's Manish Jagan Agarwal Arrested For 'indecent' Remarks; BJP Shares 'samples' Of Tweets

A Samajwadi Party (SP) office-bearer was arrested by the Lucknow police on Sunday, January 8. The officer-bearer, identified as Manish Jagan Agarwal was taken into custody after three cases were registered against him at Hazratganj police station for allegedly making indecent and derogatory remarks on Twitter through the party’s social media handle.

Lucknow Police Commissioner SB Shiradkar, while addressing the media, said, "We received several complaints regarding offensive tweets against many BJP spokespersons and journalists. These tweets included offensive language against their families too. We probed into the matter and collected electronic evidence. Today we have arrested Manish Jagan Agarwal who was operating this Twitter handle. If any person further gets involved in such activities again, then similar actions will be taken."

'Full of colourful language...': BJP

On the microblogging site, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared snippets of tweets, mostly dating back to 2020, posted by Agarwal. Calling it 'just some sample of tweets' put out by now arrested Digital Media Coordinator of Samajwadi Party, the Information and Technology Department head wrote, "For more, scan @MediaCellSP. It is full of colourful language. Several journalists had complained and also filed FIR for targeted harassment and intimidation…"

SP not ready to take the blame, calls arrest 'condemnable and shameful'

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party termed the arrest of Agarwal as "condemnable" and "shameful", demanding that he be released immediately. On its official Twitter handle, SP posted photographs of chief Akhilesh Yadav, leader Rajendra Chaudhary, and others at the police headquarters. SP's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary, who is also present at the place, told PTI, "So far, no person has met us here (at the UP police headquarters). SP's national president Akhilesh Yadav is at the UP Police Headquarters. We are trying to ascertain the reason for which SP worker Manish Jagan Agarwal has been arrested."

Image: Facebook/@Manish jagan agrawal