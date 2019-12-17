SP's Prof Ram Gopal Yadav Calls For An 'emergency Session' Of The Parliament On CAA

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Prof Ram Gopal Yadav, on Monday, called for the need for an "emergency session" of the Parliament to discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and make further amends to it, to remove the apparent "discrimination" that existed in the law. Yadav demanded that either the law should be revised or should be revoked altogether.

"I demand that an emergency session of Parliament should be called. Amendments should be made to the Citizenship Amendment Act to see that no discrimination is done on the basis of religion or the Act should be revoked. Citizenship should not be based on religion," said Ram Gopal Yadav.

He spoke about how the bill was especially "dangerous" for the Northeast which was under fear of being cut off from the rest of the country. "When the citizenship Bill came to Parliament, we said that this Bill was dangerous as the Northeast states will be cut off from the rest of India. But the government did not listen to anyone. Based on the majority, they passed the Bill," he said.

Speaking on the faceoff between the police and the students at the Jamia Millia campus in Delhi on Sunday, Ram Gopal Yadav condemned the police's action saying, "Jamia students were protesting peacefully. Then some vehicles were burnt somewhere else by unknown people. After that, the students were beaten by the police. This invited reactions. As a result, there were protests in Aligarh and Lucknow." Defending the students at the university, Prof Yadav said that the Constitution gives people the right to protest peacefully. He also condemned Delhi police for resorting to lathi-charge.

Jamia Millia University protest

As many as 50 students, who were detained amid the protests in the Jamia Millia University on Sunday, were released on wee hours on Monday, Police said. Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station, a senior police officer said. Earlier on Sunday night, the Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) issued a direction to the SHO of Kalkaji Police Station to release the "injured" Jamia students held there or take them for treatment at a reputed hospital without any delay.

