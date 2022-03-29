SP's Sanjay Lathar made Leader of Opposition in UP Legislative Council

Lucknow, Mar 29 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MLC Sanjay Lathar has been made the Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, Principal Secretary Rajesh Singh said here on Tuesday.

The post was lying vacant since the death of Samajwadi Party MLC Ahmed Hasan in February.

According to a notification issued on Monday, Lathar has been recognised as the Leader of Opposition with effect from March 28, Singh said.

Lathar's term as a member of the Legislative Council will end on May 26, 2022. He is a Jat leader hailing from western Uttar Pradesh. Eyeing the 2024 Lok Sabha election, he has been handpicked by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav to head the party in the Upper House.

Akhilesh Yadav will lead the party in the Assembly and seek to corner the BJP government on important issues. The House, this time, has a stronger Opposition with Samajwadi Party's seats increasing to 111 from 47 the last time.

The Samajwadi Party and its alliance partners together have 125 members in the Lower House.

Former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma was the leader of the Upper House in the previous Adityanath government but since he has been dropped from the ministry, the treasury benches too are likely to witness major changes.

The present deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is a member of the Upper House. He had lost the assembly election from his native Sirathu seat.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has quit as MLC after being elected MLA from Gorakhpur Urban constituency.

During the previous government, the ruling party had experienced a lot of hurdles in the Legislative Council due to a lack of majority.

At the 100-seat Legislative Council, the ruling BJP has 34 members, Samajwadi Party 17, BSP four, Congress and Apna Dal (Sonelal) one each, Shikshak Dal (non-political party) two, Independent group one, independent one and Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (Nishad) one member.

The process of election for 36 seats from the local authority constituency is underway and polling will be held on April 9. The counting of votes will be held on April 12.

Candidates for some of these seats have been elected unopposed. PTI SAB SNS NSD

