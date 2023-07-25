SP's Shalini Yadav, Who Contested 2019 Lok Sabha Polls Against PM Modi, Joins BJP

The Samajwadi Party, in its preparations for Mission-2024, has suffered a major setback in Varanasi, wherein party’s prominent leader, Shalini Yadav, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). Yadav, daughter-in-law of veteran-Congress leader and former-Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Shyam Lal Yadav joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at an event on Monday in Lucknow. Earlier, she too was a member of the Congress party and had joined the SP in 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Shalini also contested the mayoral election from Varanasi in 2017, but failed to mark her victory then as well.

A senior BJP leader said that Shalini Yadav joined the BJP at the party’s headquarters in presence of Uttar Pradesh BJP President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Talking to news agency PTI post joining the BJP, Shalini said, “Diligent workers were not being heard. This was one of the reasons behind their (Samajwadi Party) defeat in the elections (Uttar Pradesh Assembly)."

Pertinently, during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, which also marked Shalini Yadav’s debut in the parliamentary election, she contested from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency against PM Modi. Shalini managed to secure the second position in the elections by getting 1,95,159 votes followed by Congress candidate Ajay Rai, who secured 1,52,548 votes. However, PM Modi won the seat by a significant margin of over 4.79 lakh votes against Shalini.

VIDEO | "Diligent workers were not being heard (in Samajwadi Party). This was one of the reasons behind their defeat in the (Uttar Pradesh assembly) elections," said former SP leader Shalini Yadav after joining BJP earlier today. pic.twitter.com/xb8LTf0KOT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 24, 2023

The latest development has hit hard the Samajwadi Party, which is gearing up to tackle the BJP in the 2024 general elections with the help of other major opposition parties.