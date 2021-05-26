'Sputnik V Makers Ready To Supply Us Vaccines; Talks On Quantity Underway': Kejriwal

After the inauguration of a drive-through vaccination centre in Dwarka on Wednesday, Arvind Kejriwal revealed that Sputnik V makers have agreed to supply vaccines to Delhi. Speaking to the media, he stated that discussions pertaining to the number of vaccines are underway. Weighing in on the reason for the shortage of vaccine doses in India, the Delhi CM said, "We committed some mistakes in India and are 6 months behind the rest of the world. We made COVAXIN and COVISHIELD. But we didn't ramp up its production by planning in advance. We did not formulate a plan for their distribution and mass vaccination, unlike other countries".

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "The talks with them (Sputnik V makers) are on. Even yesterday, our officials met their representatives. They will supply the vaccines but the discussion regarding the quantity is still on."

"Both Moderna and Pfizer have said that their vaccine trials have been completed and that they are suitable for children. But we do not have permission to use these vaccines in India. I feel that the Centre should not cause a further delay and all international vaccines should be approved," he added calling for the inoculation of children at the earliest.

Moderna & Pfizer to deal only with Centre

On Monday, Kejriwal divulged that Moderna and Pfizer had refused to directly sell their vaccines to the AAP government. Addressing the media during a visit to the oxygen cylinder depot in Mayapuri, the AAP supremo mentioned that the companies were only ready to talk with the Centre. Earlier, the Punjab government too had encountered a similar response from Moderna.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal stated, "We talked to Pfizer. They said that we will not give you the vaccines but talk to the Centre. We spoke to Moderna. Moderna said that we will not give you the vaccines but talk to the Centre. I appeal to the Union government with folded hands that our country has already lost a lot of time. Now, we should not lose more time. There are so many vaccines in the international market whether it is Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer. The Centre should talk to them, import the vaccines and distribute them among the states."

A total of 40,33,917 persons have been inoculated in Delhi whereas 11,79,556 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too. At present, there are 21,739 active novel coronavirus cases in the city while 13,74,682 patients have been discharged and 23,565 deaths were reported. Owing to the paucity of vaccine doses, the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group has been halted temporarily.