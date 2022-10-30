SRA Flats Scam: Dadar Police Issues Fresh Summon To Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Former Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena- Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction leader Kishori Pednekar has been summoned by Dadar Police to appear before it for questioning on October 31 in connection with the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project in Worli. Notably, Pednekar failed to appear before the police on October 29 after she was summoned.

#BREAKING | SRA flats scam: Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar summoned by Dadar Police, she failed to appear earlier on October 29 after she was summoned - https://t.co/qGInKkXcMi pic.twitter.com/rVNGRkUesP — Republic (@republic) October 30, 2022

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scam case involves the complaints of at least nine people who have alleged that they were cheated under the pretext of giving them flats at the Gomata Janata SRA project in Worli.

"A total of nine people had filed a complaint that money was taken in the name of getting SRA flats, but did not receive them," Mumbai police told reporters adding that a close aid of former Mayor Kishori Pednekar has been arrested by Dadar police.

'Pednekar is the owner of six SRA flats': BJP

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has accused the former Mumbai Mayor of possessing six SRA flats at Gomata Janata SRA, Worli. Somaiya also filed a PIL in the Bombay High Court in 2021, which stated that Pednekar obtained illegal possession of residential tenements in the above-said property project for commercial use when she was a councilor.

Appreciate Wishes given by Kishori Pednekar on eve of Bhaiya Dooj, but for Me Nation First



I requested CM @mieknathshinde to take possession of 6 flats of Worli Gomata Janata SRA illegally occupied by Ex Mayor Pednekar



I Wrote letter to SRA CEO demanding investigation & action pic.twitter.com/d1nPFXDGPI — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) October 28, 2022

'Conduct an inquiry within seven days': Pednekar gives ultimatum

Reacting to Kirit Somaiya's remarks, Pednekar, while speaking to reporters, said that she would put a lock on its door if she found any shop or residence in her name.

She said, “Despite the SRA has already said that I do not have any role in this case, Kirit Somaiya continues to make false allegations. The media can speak to the chairman and security of this society and if any shop or residence is claimed to be in my name, I will put a lock on it." Notably, Pednekar has also written a letter to the CEO of SRA to conduct an inquiry within seven days.

Giving an ultimatum, Pednekar added, "Do inquiry within 7 days; I stay here on Rent. Is it illegal to stay on rent? What kind of politics is it that I have been called for an inquiry at Dadar police station? You have the power of central government."