Srinagar: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Attack Centre Over Stationing Jawans In Marriage Halls

As 5,000 additional paramilitary forces were rushed to the terrorism-hit Kashmir after recent targeted killings and encounters, the paramilitary CRPF men have taken over some marriage (community) halls in Srinagar to station troops there.

The CRPF forces took over the community halls at Shutrashahi area of uptown Srinagar and Illahibagh-Malbagh area of Srinagar. These spaces were constructed by the government and used by the locals mostly for marriage functions after paying a commission to the administration.

Reacting to the stationing of jawans in community halls, former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said it is disappointing that the security situation has regressed so far that new bunkers are being constructed and the marriage halls are being used as barracks for security forces.

My Government built community/marriage halls & demolished bunkers in Srinagar. It’s disappointing to see the security situation in the city has now regressed so far that new bunkers have are being constructed & the marriage halls are being used as barracks for security forces. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 6, 2021

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti also lashed out at the Central government, accusing it of enforcing draconian laws on Jammu and Kashmir to 'suffocate people into silence.'

CRPF jawans rushed to Srinagar

As per reports, local residents of Srinagar have expressed concern over the CRPF taking over of the community centers. The J&K police and paramilitary personnel have also constructed bunkers in many parts of Srinagar. Meanwhile, CRPF spokesman Abhiram Pankaj said the forces have never taken over an inch of space anywhere on their own.

The security apparatus has been intensified in light of the targeted killings of locals from minority communities and the growing footprints of militants in Srinagar. In the face of growing militant activity and attacks, additional checkpoints and fresh concrete bunkers have been erected across the city as part of the “area domination” exercise and “to curb the movement of militants.

It’s the first time since 2016 that hundreds of CRPF personnel have been rushed to man the streets and congested localities of Kashmir. During Mufti Muhammad Sayeed and Omar Abdullah’s regime, around 84 structures, including 69 camps and 14 bunkers, were removed across the Valley by 2009.