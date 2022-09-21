After AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that Jamia Masjid in Srinagar is shut every Friday, the city's police force strongly refuted this claim. Reacting to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurating multipurpose cinema halls in South Kashmir, Owaisi sarcastically remarked, "You have opened cinema halls in Shopian and Pulwama but why is Srinagar Jamia Masjid shut on every Friday, at least don’t shut it during the afternoon matinee show". However, the Srinagar Police fact-checked this contention.

The Srinagar Police explained, "Jamia is fully opened, only on 3 occasions post-COVID, it was temporarily shut for Friday noon prayers owing to inputs of terror attack/law and order situation. This was after Jamia authorities failed to take responsibility of happenings inside. Staying far is no excuse of ignorance."

New dawn in Jammu and Kashmir

Earlier on Tuesday, J&K LG Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Kashmir Valley's first multiple in the Sonawar area of Srinagar. While the Valley had multiple standalone cinema halls functioning till the late 1980s, they were shut down after terrorist organizations threatened the owners. While there were attempts to reopen some of the theatres in the late 1990s, terror incidents such as the attack on Regal Cinema in Lal Chowk thwarted these efforts. As per reports, two other theatres- Neelam and Broadway had recommenced their business, they shut down due to poor response.

Commenting on Srinagar's first multiplex, Manoj Sinha remarked, “Inaugurated INOX multiplex theatre in Srinagar. Congratulations to the people, Vijay Dhar and INOX Group. A major socio-economic revolution is sweeping through J&K in the last 3 years". He added, “It is a reflection of a new dawn of hope, dreams, confidence and aspirations of people". While a special screening of the film 'Lal Singh Chaddha' was held on the occasion, the multiplex which has three theatres with a capacity of 520 seats will start screening regular shows from September 30.