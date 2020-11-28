Srinagar's New Mayor Joins J-K Apni Party; Assures 'zero Tolerance Against Corruption'

Junaid Azim Mattu, who returned as the mayor of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) less than six months after he was ousted from the office through a no-confidence motion, joined Altaf Bukhari-led Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party on Friday. Highlighting that Apni Party has emerged at a very critical juncture for Jammu and Kashmir as a new political party, the newly elected Mayor said that the party believes in the politics of 'pragmatism' which is politics of delivery and has emerged as an alternative to the politics of 'exploitation'. The party has come as a fresh breath of air, he added.

Zero tolerance to corruption, says Junaid Azim Mattu

"I want to assure citizens of Srinagar that there would be zero tolerance to corruption. There will be no discrimination in development," said Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari," said Junaid Azim Mattu.

READ | Terror Attack In Srinagar Ahead Of DDC Polls, 2 Armymen Martyred

Calling the recently concluded civic body election "the most transparent election of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC)" with the open ballot, Mattu said that his party won the election by 2/3 majority (44 votes). Asserting that Apni Party has pinned hopes on his caliber, the Srinagar Mayor said that his priority would be to work towards controlling the pandemic. He also said that he will make every possible effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. "As all of you know SMC went into turmoil, I want to assure you that we will try to come to your expectations in terms of civic facilities so that Srinagar becomes one of the world-class cities," he added.

READ | Civil Secretariat Closes In Srinagar As Part Of 'Darbar Move', To Reopen In Jammu On Nov 9

While answering a question over District Development Council (DDC) election, Jammu & Kashmir based politician Altaf Bukhari said that polling is underway in 25 constituencies from Kashmir and 18 from Jammu. "We are directly fighting over 16 and backing 8 independent candidates here. While in Jammu we are directly fighting over 12 seats and backing one independent candidate," he added. The DDC elections along with by-polls to panchayats and urban local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in eight phases between November 28 and December 19. The counting of these elections will take place on December 22.

READ | Hoardings in J&K's Srinagar Slam Pak Terror On 26/11 Anniversary; Say 'India Is United'

The Srinagar Mayor was earlier associated with National Conference and has resigned from NC in 2018 to contest the urban local body polls in the state. The NC and the People Democratic Party (PDP) had boycotted the election over Article 35-A which accorded special power to the Jammu and Kasmir state legislature with regard to permanent residents of the state. After that, Mattu had joined Sajjad Lone-led people's conference and was then elected as Mayor of SMC.

READ | PDP's Leaders Detained By J&K Police In Srinagar; Protest Against New Land Laws Prevented

(With ANI inputs)