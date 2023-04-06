SSC Paper Leak Case: Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Gets Bail After 7 Hrs Of Proceedings

After seven hours of arguments between the prosecution and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) counsel, the magistrate granted bail to BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in an alleged SSC Hindi paper leak case.

Sanjay Kumar was arrested by police in the early hours of Wednesday after he was named the prime accused by the Warangal police in a case of malpractice after a question paper of the Standard 10 (SSC) board exam surfaced on groups of an instant messaging app. Later in the day, he and three other accused were sent to judicial remand and lodged in a jail in Karimnagar.

The Hindi question paper was posted in a group of an instant messaging app by an accused on Tuesday and later shared in other groups by one of the accused, who had also sent it to Sanjay Kumar, police had said.

The police had sought custodial interrogation of the accused persons to get more details in connection with the case. Cops also stated that the data in the phones has been deleted.

According to Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath, Sanjay Kumar conspired with an intention to create rumors and provoke a breach of peace during the ongoing public examination in Telangana after images of two question papers surfaced in social media, to defame the government for the circulation to create fear among students and their parents thereby to defame the duly elected state government.

The images of theC Telugu and Hindi question papers surfaced in the social media platform on April 3 and April 4 while the exams were on.

The exams began all over Telangana on Monday.

